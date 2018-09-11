Submit on Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 22:57

MDA announced that it has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) for a one-year maritime surveillance programme that includes the delivery of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data products from the Radarsat-2 satellite, using MDA’s global network of ground receiving stations. The contract includes two additional option years.

