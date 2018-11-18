Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:54

ISRO has successfully placed the high throughput communication satellite GSAT 29 in its final geostationary orbit. This was done after carrying out the final orbit raising operation by firing the liquid apogee motor engine for 207 seconds, the space agency said.

