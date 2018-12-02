Submit on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Rokot/Briz-KM; Payload: three Rodnik satellites; Date: 29 November 2018, 0227 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The Briz-KM upper stage together with three military satellites separated from the rocket’s second stage as scheduled at 0233 UTC.

