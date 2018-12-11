Submit on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 22:57

GSAT-11 has been placed in its designated geostationary orbit after four orbit-raising manoeuvres, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Related Post:AsiaSat announces new major shareholder GEProton-M to launch third Inmarsat I4 satellite in AugustLockheed Martin to leave ILS, take Atlas with itLockheed Martin completes sale of ILSKhrunichev Center expandsUncle Sam says no to AsiaSat privatisationGlobecomm announces new contractsILS Ownership Changes; McKenna Named PresidentSovrn