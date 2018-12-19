Spaceflight to launch Brazilian satellite on India’s PSLV
Spaceflight announced it was awarded the contract to provide launch services for INPE, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (in Portuguese: Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais), the research unit of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications.
