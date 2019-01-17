Submit on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 22:55

Specialists will try once again to regain control over Spektr-R radio telescope on 21 January when the distance to the spacecraft will be minimal, said Alexander Bloshenko, science advisor to Roskosmos chief Rogozin.

