Submit on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 22:58

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an imaging satellite Microsat-R along with a student payload ‘Kalamsat’ from its spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on 24 January at 1808 UTC.

Related Post:ILS establishes Failure Review Oversight Board for JCSAT-11 missionFailure Review Oversight Board concludes Ekspress AM4R investigationILS review board confirms results of Briz-M failure investigationBriz-M cleared for return to flightSea Launch concludes investigation of launch failureProton/Briz-M failure investigation under wayNASA may have found cause for MGS lossSea Launch completes IS-27 FROB reportSovrn