China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging
Submit on Monday, January 21st, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 11; Payload: two Jilin-1 satellites, two experimental satellites; Date: 21 January 2019, 0542 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.