NASA’s Opportunity rover mission at an end after almost 15 years
Submit on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 22:59
The Opportunity rover stopped communicating with Earth when a severe Mars-wide dust storm blanketed its location in June 2018. After more than a thousand commands to restore contact, engineers in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) made their last attempt to revive Opportunity on 12 February, to no avail.
