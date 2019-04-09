Harris to build experimental navigation satellite
Submit on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 22:58
Harris Corporation has received an US$84 million contract to produce Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), an experimental satellite that will demonstrate new position, navigation and timing capabilities to improve the resiliency of the Global Positioning System (GPS).
