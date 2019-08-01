GOES-17 mishap investigation board study completed
A Mishap Investigation Board appointed by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has identified the most likely cause for an instrument issue aboard NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES)-17 satellite that launched on 1 March 2018 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
