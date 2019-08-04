Launch readiness review clears Ariane 5 for lift-off
Arianespace’s third Ariane 5 flight of 2019 has been given the “green light” for lift-off on 6 August following the launch readiness review, which was conducted at the Spaceport in French Guiana.
