Submit on Monday, August 5th, 2019 22:59

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) military communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. The launch is planned for 8 August at Space Launch Complex-41 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

