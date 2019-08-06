Submit on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Proton-M/Briz-M; Payload: Blagovest No. 14L [Kosmos-2539]; Date: 5 August 2019, 2156 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Defense Ministry reported that stable telemetry communication has been established with the spacecraft. Its systems are operating as normal.

Related Post:Modulus Unveils New Class Of EncodersHarmonic Introduces New EncoderSimple Tips for Changing Channels and Menus on a Standard DISH ReceiverSirius Chooses Thomson Encoders For Video ServicesSCOPUS Unveils New EncodersInmarsat Signs Deal With Major Asian Wireless OperatorScientific Atlanta Decoder Boosts BandwidthGlobecomm Rolls Out New Video ServicesSovrn