According to Euroconsult’s newly released research, Prospects for the Small Satellite Market, the market for small satellite (smallsat) manufacturing and launch will grow from US$12.6 billion in 2009-2018 to US$42.8 billion in the coming decade from 2019-2028, nearly quadrupling in size.

