Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 22:58

The Lockheed Martin GPS III SV02 is set to launch on 22 August aboard an United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket. The launch window opens at 1300 UTC and will remain open for 27 minutes.

