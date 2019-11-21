Airbus presents new antenna for satellites
Airbus, ESA and Eutelsat presented the new ground breaking multibeam active antenna payload at Airbus in Madrid. Airbus’ ELSA+ (ELectronically Steerable Antenna+) is a first for commercial satellite communications in Europe.
