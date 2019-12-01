Progress MS-12 burns up in atmosphere after undocking
Russia’s Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday and burned up as scheduled during reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, with its debris landing in the Pacific Ocean, a representative of the main research arm of the Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos said.
