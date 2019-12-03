Satellite News

China’s Chang Zheng-8 rocket successfully passes engine test

China has successfully tested the second stage engine of the Chang Zheng-8 rocket, preparing for its maiden flight in 2020, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

