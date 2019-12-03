Inmarsat takeover clears final hurdle
Submit on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 22:56
A private equity consortium’s US$3.4 billion takeover of British satellite company Inmarsat was approved at a court hearing on Tuesday after hedge fund investors dropped a plan to challenge the value of the deal.
