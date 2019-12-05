Satellite News

Panasonic teams up with Eutelsat to deliver in-flight connectivity

Panasonic Avionics Corporation has signed a multi-year agreement for Ku-band capacity on two multi-beam payloads on the Eutelsat 10B satellite, due to be launched in 2022.

