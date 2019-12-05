Panasonic teams up with Eutelsat to deliver in-flight connectivity
Submit on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 22:57
Panasonic Avionics Corporation has signed a multi-year agreement for Ku-band capacity on two multi-beam payloads on the Eutelsat 10B satellite, due to be launched in 2022.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.