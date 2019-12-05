Thales Alenia Space wins new EGNOS contract from ESA
Thales Alenia Space announced that it has signed a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), on behalf of the European Commission, to upgrade Europe’s EGNOS satellite navigation system. Via this contract Thales Alenia Space will develop a new version of EGNOS (version V242B), incorporating new advanced functionalities.
