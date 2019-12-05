Falcon 9 launches Dragon cargo vessel
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon CRS-19; Date: 5 December 2019, 1729 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Dragon will deliver more than 2,560 kg of NASA cargo and science investigations, including studies of malting barley in microgravity, the spread of fire, and bone and muscle loss.
