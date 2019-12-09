Twenty years of X-ray astronomy with XMM-Newton
Submit on Monday, December 9th, 2019 22:57
The XMM-Newton X-ray observatory developed and built by Airbus for the European Space Agency (ESA) lifted off on 10 December 1999. Since its launch, XMM-Newton has simultaneously collected X-rays, visible and ultraviolet light and demonstrated its role as one of the most important astronomical observatories of all time.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under ANNIVERSARIES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.