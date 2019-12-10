Yahsat and Hughes launch satellite services JV in Brazil
Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019
Hughes Network Systems, LLC and Al Yah Satellite Communications company announced the commencement of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in Brazil, now operational under the established Hughes do Brasil name.
