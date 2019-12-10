Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 22:56

Hughes Network Systems, LLC announced that SES will employ the Hughes JUPITER System to enable services on its SES-17 satellite, which is being built by Thales Alenia Space and expected to launch in 2021.

Related Post:HD TV FeaturesWho Has The Best Dish Deal, Offering HD and 3D Programs?Buying a HD Ready TVBest Satellite TV Deal – Dish Network Or DirecTV?DirecTV Vs Dish Network – Price and Service Comparison For Basic English ProgrammingComparison of Premium Packages in DirecTV and Dish NetworkDirecTV Versus The Dish Network: Taking Another LookDish Network TV – What Do They Really Charge?Sovrn