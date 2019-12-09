Satellite News

Flight VS23 pre-launch details

Submit on Monday, December 9th, 2019 22:59

On its ninth and final mission of 2019 –the third this year with the Soyuz medium-lift launcher from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in French Guiana – Arianespace will perform a multiple launch for European institutional needs.

