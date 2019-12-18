Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 22:57

The Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province will host around 20 launch missions in 2020, including two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), according to an official from the centre.

Related Post:TAS to build Eutelsat W6AEutelsat orders replacement for W3BSES New Skies orders NSS-9 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-15 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-18 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-23 from OrbitalAstrium/TAS consortium preferred bidder for YahSatArabsat orders two more satellites from Astrium/TASSovrn