Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 22:56

Rocket Lab has begun construction on a new launch pad located at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The new pad will be the company’s third launch pad for the Electron launch vehicle, joining the existing pad at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and the newly opened pad at Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, USA.

Related Post:TAS to build Eutelsat W6AEutelsat orders replacement for W3BSES New Skies orders NSS-9 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-15 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-18 from OrbitalIntelsat orders IS-23 from OrbitalAstrium/TAS consortium preferred bidder for YahSatArabsat orders two more satellites from Astrium/TASSovrn