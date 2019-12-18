Capella to study integration of commercial SAR data for NRO
Capella Space, an information services company that provides on-demand Earth observation imagery, has signed a contract with the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), to study the integration of its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery into the NRO’s national ground architecture.
