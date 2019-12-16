Submit on Monday, December 16th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng-3A; Payload: Beidou-3M19 (Beidou-52), Beidou-3M20 (Beidou-53); Date: 16 December 2019, 0722 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The two navigation satellites were placed into approx. 22,524 km x 22,193 km x 55.02 degrees orbit after a flight of more than three hours.

Related Post:Delay of the day: OneWebSecond Falcon 1 launch now scheduled for MarchDelay of the day: Falcon 9Delay of the (holi)day: Proton/GLONASSGOCE launch back on trackNew DirecTV satellites likely delayedNROL-25 launch further delayedDelay of the day: TacSat-3Sovrn