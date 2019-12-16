Submit on Monday, December 16th, 2019 22:58

Vector Launch Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, with a deal to sell its GalacticSky satellite software business to Lockheed Martin for US$4.25 million.

