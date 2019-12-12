Submit on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 22:59

The Soyuz vehicle for Arianespace’s year-ending mission has arrived at the launch zone in French Guiana, where it stands ready to receive the multi-satellite payload that will be lofted on this 17 December flight.

