On This Day in Space! April 13, 1969: NASA launches Nimbus 3 weather satellite

Submit on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 11:11

On April 13, 1969, NASA launched a new weather satellite called Nimbus 3. See how it happened in our “On This Day In Space” series!

