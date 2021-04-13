Submit on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 11:11

On April 13, 1969, NASA launched a new weather satellite called Nimbus 3. See how it happened in our “On This Day In Space” series!

Related Post:NSR analyses hosted payloads on commercial satellitesSecond EDRS satellite to host Hylas-3 payloadSuccessful first test for Vega’s Zefiro 9-A solid-fuel rocket motorNASA awards launch services contract for OCO-2 missionKratos to upgrade Es’hailSat’s Capacity Management CenterSinging Satellite – the sequelNew regional platforms on IntelsatGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. results 2008Sovrn