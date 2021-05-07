Perseverance rover captures sounds of Mars helicopter Ingenuity’s flight in awesome first (video)
NASA’s Perseverance rover captured the whirring of Ingenuity’s fast-spinning rotors during the little chopper’s fourth Red Planet flight, which took place on April 30.
