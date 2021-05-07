Submit on Friday, May 7th, 2021 19:21

U.S. Space Command is closely tracking a large Chinese rocket body falling uncontrollably back to Earth that is predicted to hit the atmosphere sometime on Saturday (May 8).

Related Post:Galileo: 11 candidates short-listed for next step of procurement procedureRoskomos urged to restore COSPAS-SARSAT LEO segmentBridgeSat to develop ground control stations for optical connectivityVizada Launches Thuraya Internet ServiceShowtime Launches New ChannelAstrium and Air Liquide set up new JVDigitalGlobe selects Raytheon to provide constellation management system‘For All Mankind’ sneak peek: Family tensions erupt in penultimate season 2 episode ‘Triage’Sovrn