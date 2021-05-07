US Space Command is tracking China’s falling rocket booster, but won’t shoot it down
Submit on Friday, May 7th, 2021 19:21
U.S. Space Command is closely tracking a large Chinese rocket body falling uncontrollably back to Earth that is predicted to hit the atmosphere sometime on Saturday (May 8).
Related Post:Galileo: 11 candidates short-listed for next step of procurement procedureRoskomos urged to restore COSPAS-SARSAT LEO segmentBridgeSat to develop ground control stations for optical connectivityVizada Launches Thuraya Internet ServiceShowtime Launches New ChannelAstrium and Air Liquide set up new JVDigitalGlobe selects Raytheon to provide constellation management system‘For All Mankind’ sneak peek: Family tensions erupt in penultimate season 2 episode ‘Triage’Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 7:21 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.