SpaceX will launch a moon mission funded by Dogecoin in 2022
Submit on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 21:18
SpaceX books a mission to the moon funded entirely by Dogecoin just days after SpaceX founder Elon Musk joked on Saturday Night Live about his role in spreading memes about the cryptocurrency.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 9:18 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.