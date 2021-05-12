The commander pulls an April Fools’ Day prank on the crew – Commander’s Report: lunar day 2
Submit on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 20:15
Commander Musilova pranked the new Selene V crew with the help of a previous crew at the HI-SEAS habitat, as part of their initiation to surviving their analog lunar mission.
Related Post:Meridian launch delayed for second timeSatellite TV Offers So Many Options – Which Channels to Watch?SpaceX will launch 4 astronauts to the space station before dawn Friday. Here’s how to watch.What Makes Digital TV Better To Render Multiple Services?Ion Media Networks Extends Deal With SES AmericomLaunch of GSAT-6A set for 29 MarchEPS completes multiservice operational test, declared fully operationalISS flight controllers isolate computer glitchesSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 8:15 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.