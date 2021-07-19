NASA returns Hubble Space Telescope to science operations
NASA has returned the science instruments on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to operational status, and the collection of science data will now resume. This will be the first science data collected since the payload computer experienced a problem on 13 June, which placed the instruments in a safe configuration and suspended science operations.
