Russian government approves talks on sales of RD-181 rocket engines

Monday, July 19th, 2021

The Russian government has given the green light to negotiations with Northrop Grumman on sales of Russia’s RD-181 rocket engines, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

