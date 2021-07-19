Russian government approves talks on sales of RD-181 rocket engines
The Russian government has given the green light to negotiations with Northrop Grumman on sales of Russia’s RD-181 rocket engines, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
