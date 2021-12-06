Astra to begin operating out of second U.S. spaceport
Astra Space, Inc. announced that it plans to deploy its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral will be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and will be Astra’s first launch out of Cape Canaveral.
