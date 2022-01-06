Satellite News

Security at Baikonur spaceport’s key facilities tightened

Security at key facilities of Baikonur’s spaceport has been tightened and the branches of Roskosmos’s enterprises are working as normal, the Russian state space corporation’s head, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

