Security at Baikonur spaceport’s key facilities tightened
Submit on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 20:19
Security at key facilities of Baikonur’s spaceport has been tightened and the branches of Roskosmos’s enterprises are working as normal, the Russian state space corporation’s head, Dmitry Rogozin, said.
