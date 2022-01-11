Astroscale U.S. and Orbit Fab sign first on-orbit satellite fuel sale agreement
Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space refuelling service provider and Astroscale U.S. Inc. announced a commercial agreement to refuel Astroscale’s Life Extension In-Orbit (LEXI) Servicer in geostationary orbit (GEO); LEXI is the first satellite designed to be refuelled.
