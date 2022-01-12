Satellite News

NuX-1 IoT satellite of Singapore’s NuSpace integrated by Exolaunch

NuSpace Pte. Ltd., a leading Singaporean space tech startup with a focus on IoT connectivity and data platform services, and Exolaunch announced a launch agreement for NuX-1 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission.

