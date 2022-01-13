Satellite News

SpaceX launches third rideshare mission

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Transporter 3 (105 smallsats); Date: 13 January 2022, 1525 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were deployed into a roughly 525-kilometer polar Sun-synchronous orbit.

