SpaceX launches third rideshare mission
Submit on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 21:21
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Transporter 3 (105 smallsats); Date: 13 January 2022, 1525 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were deployed into a roughly 525-kilometer polar Sun-synchronous orbit.
Related posts:
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. results H1 2007
GeoEye, Inc. results Q3 2008
Lockheed Martin Corp. (Space Systems) results Q1 2010
TAS rejects Globalstar order
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 9:21 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.