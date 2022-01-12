Submit on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 20:54

NuSpace Pte. Ltd., a leading Singaporean space tech startup with a focus on IoT connectivity and data platform services, and Exolaunch announced a launch agreement for NuX-1 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission.

