Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NuX-1 IoT satellite of Singapore’s NuSpace integrated by Exolaunch

Submit on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 20:54

NuSpace Pte. Ltd., a leading Singaporean space tech startup with a focus on IoT connectivity and data platform services, and Exolaunch announced a launch agreement for NuX-1 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission.

Related posts:
APSCC unveils the 2007 APSCC awards winners
Boeing receives Satellite Industry Leadership Award
Measat is Regional Satellite Operator 2008
Rosetta team earns Swigert Award for Space Exploration

Related posts:

  1. Solid rocket motor test fired
  2. Soyuz rolled out for Galileo launch
  3. Update: Rokot launches Gonets-M, Kosmos satellites
  4. Spaceflight to launch small satellites on Vega SSMS POC flight

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 8:54 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»