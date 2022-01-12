Satellite News

Thales Alenia Space to build Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44

Submit on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 20:54

Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with Intelsat to deliver two Space Inspire software defined satellites, Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44).

