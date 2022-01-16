Aliena deploys compact satellite engine into space
Aliena, a tech spin-off from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), has been deployed into space a nanosatellite (NuX-1) fitted with a fuel-efficient engine it has developed. The nanosatellite was sent from the SpaceX Falcon 9’s Transporter 3 mission which launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, USA.
