Sen announced its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 13 January.

