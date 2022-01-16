Satellite News

Sen launches first satellite of its UHD video constellation

Sen announced its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 13 January.

