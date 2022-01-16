Sen launches first satellite of its UHD video constellation
Sen announced its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 13 January.
