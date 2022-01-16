Satellite News

SpaceChain launches blockchain payload

Sunday, January 16th, 2022

SpaceChain announced the successful launch mission of its blockchain-enabled payload, integrated with the space node created for Velas Network AG, into space onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

